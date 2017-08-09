Family speaks out after Las Vegas woman’s stabbing death — VIDEO

A spokesperson for the family of a woman killed in front of her southwest valley home last week is addressing the public today at Las Vegas police headquarters.

Makayla Leilani Rhiner (Facebook)

Brandon Hanson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A spokesperson for the family of a woman killed in front of her southwest valley home last week is addressing the public today at Las Vegas police headquarters.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found the body of Makayla Leilani Rhiner, 21, while responding to a call about a suspicious death about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on the 8000 block of West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive. She died of multiple stab and incision wounds to the chest and neck.

A few days later, police arrested the woman’s ex-boyfriend in connection with her death. Brandon Hanson, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

A police report on the arrest said he told detectives he was severely depressed over the couple’s breakup in June. The couple dated for about three months after meeting while attending classes at the College of Southern Nevada, the report said.

Hanson took the breakup badly, threatening to kill himself and vandalizing cars belonging to Rhiner’s mother and her new boyfriend, the report said. He told police he had done everything he was accused of and that he was suffering from severe depression.

The suspect told police he had gone to Rhiner’s home intending to discuss their relationship, but “grew angry and stabbed her in the neck when she dismissed the ideology of their relationship,” the arrest report said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.