Fatal crash in east Las Vegas investigated as homicide

A fatal crash in the east valley that killed two people is now being investigated as a homicide on Sunday, Las Vegas police said.

(Getty Images)

A crash in the east valley that killed two people Sunday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, Las Vegas police said.

The “double fatal” crash happened on Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Further information is set to be released by police about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.