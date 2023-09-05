92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Fatal shooting in Las Vegas driveway leads to man’s arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 4:53 pm
 
Parnell Gaines (Metropolitan Police Department)
Parnell Gaines (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Monday in connection to a fatal driveway shooting.

Parnell Gaines, 46, was arrested after a man was found by police with a gunshot wound in his driveway Saturday evening in the 2600 block of Plumcrest Road. The man later died after being taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gaines was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, robbery, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, domestic violence and unlawful possession of a gun. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
2
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
2 booted from Vegas flight after complaining about vomit-covered seats, woman says
3
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
‘Shoulder riding’ appears to ease heavy traffic on I-15 at Primm
4
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
5
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Nevada residents complain about high utility bills
LETTER: Nevada residents complain about high utility bills
Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to create cap space
Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract to create cap space
Southwest Gas bills set to decrease this fall
Southwest Gas bills set to decrease this fall
Wolfgang Puck reveals new Strip restaurant honoring his mother
Wolfgang Puck reveals new Strip restaurant honoring his mother
Man accused of killing girlfriend waives preliminary hearing
Man accused of killing girlfriend waives preliminary hearing
Las Vegas Valley one of few metros in US to see home prices drop, report says
Las Vegas Valley one of few metros in US to see home prices drop, report says