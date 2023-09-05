Fatal shooting in Las Vegas driveway leads to man’s arrest

Parnell Gaines, 46, was arrested after a man was found with a gunshot wound in his driveway Saturday evening

Parnell Gaines (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Monday in connection to a fatal driveway shooting.

Parnell Gaines, 46, was arrested after a man was found by police with a gunshot wound in his driveway Saturday evening in the 2600 block of Plumcrest Road. The man later died after being taken to University Medical Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gaines was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of open murder, robbery, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, domestic violence and unlawful possession of a gun. His next court date is set for Wednesday.

