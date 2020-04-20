Henderson police arrest 3rd suspect in rapper’s killing

Henderson police arrested a third man in the 2019 slaying of a local rapper during a home invasion.

Wahid Briley (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police arrested a third man in the 2019 slaying of a local rapper during a home invasion.

The Henderson Police Department announced Monday that detectives arrested 38-year-old Wahid Briley on April 3 in the death of 40-year-old Ronnie Joe Cravens, known as Succeed Phlyguy.

Police said that several free pizzas were delivered to the Henderson home that Cravens shared with his roommates in the weeks before two masked gunmen stormed into the house Oct. 12. Cravens died at the scene after an exchange of gunfire. A roommate was injured but survived.

Police also have arrested Angell Cordero Fernandez, 25, and Michael Jerome Mosely, 27, in connection with the shooting and robbery.

Briley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remains without bail on seven charges related to murder, robbery and burglary.

Jail and court records show Briley also faces multiple counts of kidnapping, sex assault and sex assault against a child in two separate cases.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.