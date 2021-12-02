67°F
Henderson police identify victim in unsolved 1980 killing

Henderson police provide update on unsolved 1980 killing.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 9:34 am
 
Updated December 2, 2021 - 11:09 am
Henderson police announced the identity of a victim in an unsolved killing from 1980.
Henderson police announced the identity of a victim in an unsolved killing from 1980. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police announced Thursday that they identified the victim in an unsolved slaying from 1980.

During a briefing at City Hall, police said the victim was Tammy Corrine Terrell, who was 17 at the time she was killed.

Police said she was last seen in Roswell, New Mexico.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

