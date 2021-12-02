Henderson police identify victim in unsolved 1980 killing

Henderson police announced Thursday that they identified the victim in an unsolved slaying from 1980.

Henderson police announced Thursday that they identified the victim in an unsolved slaying from 1980.

During a briefing at City Hall, police said the victim was Tammy Corrine Terrell, who was 17 at the time she was killed.

Police said she was last seen in Roswell, New Mexico.

