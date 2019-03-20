Homeless man charged with murder in North Las Vegas beating

Eddie Lee Jackson, 38, appears at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday, March. 20, 2019. Jackson is accused of beating another homeless man to death during a fistfight on Owens Avenue last week. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A homeless man accused of beating another vagrant to death last week told a police officer he was being jailed over “some fool he left leaking in the parking lot,” according to his arrest report.

Eddie Lee Jackson, 38, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of open murder and obstruction, or providing a false statement to a police officer.

Justice of the Peace Natalie Tyrrell continued the $500,000 bail she had previously set for Jackson and scheduled a Monday morning status check on the case.

The killing was detailed by North Las Vegas police in Jackson’s three-page arrest report.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a fight between two people in the parking lot of Super Pawn at 1611 Las Vegas Blvd. North, the report said.

Police said that as they were heading to the scene they saw Jackson standing alone on a sidewalk near the intersection of Hoover Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, pacing back and forth, flailing his arms and screaming obscenities, according to the report. They also saw he was wearing an orange-and-yellow safety vest and dark pants that matched a caller’s description of one of the men in the fight.

Jackson did not acknowledge commands to turn around and face the officer, then said that he hated the police and that they should just kill him, the report said.

When told he would be placed under arrest for obstruction of a police officer for not providing his information, Jackson laughed and told the officer, “obstructing … manslaughter … what about murder?” the report said.

Jackson was observed to have dried blood on his clothes, shoes, hands and face and bruising near his right eye, as well as gashes on the knuckles of his left hand, it said.

Meanwhile, other officers had located the victim, later identified by the Clark County coroner as 23-year-old Anthony Giovanni Zambrotto, lying in a pool of blood at the intersection of Main Street and Owens Avenue.

The coroner’s office said Monday that Zambrotto died at the scene of blunt force injuries and strangulation.

Police said that while he was being taken to the city of Las Vegas jail, Jackson made multiple spontaneous and violent statements, including “Y’all worried about that dead body? Shouldn’t have hit me,” the arrest report said.

Jackson has numerous other arrests on his record, including carrying a concealed weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, and more than 10 domestic battery incidents, according to court records.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.