Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in east Las Vegas Friday morning.
Officers were called at 7:23 a.m. to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Harmon Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected gunshot wound, police said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
