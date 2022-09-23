85°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 9:49 am
 
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Ve ...
Police investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, on the 4400 block of Dennis Way in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in east Las Vegas Friday morning.

Officers were called at 7:23 a.m. to the 4400 block of Dennis Way, near South Mountain Vista Street and East Harmon Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene from a suspected gunshot wound, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

