Homicide probe underway after East Fremont shooting
Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at East Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue.
A homicide investigation is underway after an apparent shooting at East St. Louis Avenue and East Fremont Street on Sunday afternoon, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
Police were investigating at the Circle K convenience store and gas station. Metro Lt. Steve Armbruster said a homicide investigation was underway and that more details would be released by homicide investigators.
This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com