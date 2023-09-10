Homicide probe underway after East Fremont shooting

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at East Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue.

Police respond to a shooting at a Circle K on the corner of Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police look for a suspect, who was involved in a shooting at a Circle K on the corner of Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue, in the streets west of Fremont Street on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police block of south bound Fremont Street in response to a shooting at a Circle K on the corner of Fremont Street and St. Louis Street on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide investigation is underway after an apparent shooting at East St. Louis Avenue and East Fremont Street on Sunday afternoon, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Police were investigating at the Circle K convenience store and gas station. Metro Lt. Steve Armbruster said a homicide investigation was underway and that more details would be released by homicide investigators.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

