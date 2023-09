It occurred around 11 p.m. near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide east of the Strip Sunday night.

It occurred around 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe W Brown Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Nick Jones.

No further information was available.

