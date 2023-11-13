HPD: Stolen vehicle dispute escalated to deadly shootout

Donzell Campbell (Henderson Police Department)

A shootout at a Henderson gas station last week that left a man dead stemmed from a stolen vehicle dispute, police said.

On Nov. 8 around 1:20 a.m., 24-year-old Aveion Cason was fatally shot after he arrived with Donzell Campbell, 25, at a Chevron gas station in the 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway. According to a Henderson Police Department arrest report, Campbell and Cason attempted to retake Campbell’s black 2014 Chrysler 300, which had been stolen.

Police found the Chrysler at the scene with more than 10 bullet holes. Surveillance footage from the gas station, according to the report, showed the Chrysler pull into the parking lot followed shortly after by another vehicle. Cason and Campbell approached the Chrysler before both firing and then fleeing the scene.

Police said it appeared Campbell fired at least 12 shots at the Chrysler. A man inside the Chrysler was also hospitalized.

Cason was driven to a local hospital where the coroner said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The day after the shooting police pulled over a vehicle on Water Street. Campbell was the passenger and the driver said they were on their way to jail so Campbell could turn himself in, according to the report.

A search of the driver’s home, where Campbell had stayed the night before, led police to find a handgun with an empty magazine that had a 13-round capacity. Police said that matched surveillance footage that showed Campbell firing 12 shots.

Court records show Campbell has been charged with attempted murder and firing into an occupied vehicle. He is due in court Tuesday.

