‘I’m gonna murder you’: Details emerge in Summerlin neighborhood killing

Eddi Moreno is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Joe Moreno, in May 2024. Despite their same last names, the two are not related.

Eddi Moreno appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, May 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Newly obtained surveillance footage shows a man shooting his Summerlin neighbor amid a dispute in which a Las Vegas homicide detective testified the neighbor exposed his genitals.

Eddi Moreno is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Joe Moreno — the two are not related — who he said exposed his genitals in front of his children.

Eddi Moreno was indicted by a grand jury Aug. 1 on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 16.

In testimony to the grand jury, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective Aaron Jenkins indicated that the video footage refuted parts of the version of events Eddi Moreno provided to police, according to the transcript.

Jenkins testified that from the footage, Joe Moreno was seen standing on a large rock and not advancing toward Eddi Moreno in the dispute, as Eddi Moreno had told police. Jenkins also said that Eddi Moreno’s statement that Joe Moreno was on his property was false.

911 call

The Review-Journal also obtained the initial 911 call from the May 13 incident, in which Eddi Moreno’s wife, Reina Moreno, asked for police assistance regarding her neighbor, later identified as Joe Moreno, who she said was “tweaking out.”

She told police that Joe Moreno was exposing herself in front of her children. In court, Reina Moreno testified that she did not see his actual genitals, only that he was making an “insinuating motion” over his clothing, according to court documents.

“I’m trying to get the police there as fast as possible,” she told the courtroom, in reference to the initial 911 call. “So my thought was I need to tell this lady something to get her here as fast as possible because I don’t want this to be our problem.”

Gunshots are heard in the background of the call, and it disconnects. Reina Moreno then has another call with police in which she asks for police and medical care. She said that her husband shot the man she had been initially calling to complain about.

When the operator asked Reina Moreno the status of Joe Moreno, she answered that she thought he was moving and breathing. When asked if she would be willing to render aid to him, she answered no.

“I mean what do you guys want me to do for this guy who’s showing his d—- to my kids,” Reina Moreno said to the operator, according to the audio of the call.

Surveillance video from a Blink camera at Reina and Eddi Moreno’s home showed footage of Eddi Moreno pulling into his driveway, and a man yelling in the background.

In his testimony, Jenkins identified the yelling as coming from Joe Moreno.

In video from Eddi Moreno’s home, he tells Joe Moreno: “I’m gonna murder you.”

In another clip from the camera, gunshots can be heard.

“You’re not gonna do that in front of my kids. Are you crazy?” Eddi Moreno is heard saying.

The angle of the footage does not show Joe Moreno, nor the children of Eddi and Reina Moreno.

Exposes genitals

In a video from the neighbor’s home, which doesn’t have audio, Joe Moreno can be seen shirtless with shorts on. He is standing in his driveway, and then moves closer to Eddi and Reina Moreno and stands on the large rock. Jenkins testified that Joe Moreno was not charging at Eddi Moreno as he had told police, according to the transcript.

Joe Moreno appears to partially pull down his shorts, and Eddi Moreno is seen shooting him. Joe Moreno falls to the ground.

Jenkins also testified that the video showed Joe Moreno grabbing his genitals over his clothing, then exposing his genitals and then being shot. He also said that Eddi Moreno is seen stepping outside of his car with a firearm in his right hand, and Joe Moreno does not appear to have a weapon.

Jenkins added that Eddi Moreno had told a different story to his neighbor than he did to police. While Eddi Moreno told police that he had feared for his life and was not sure what Joe Moreno had been reaching for, he only mentioned the threat of genital exposure to his neighbor and did not mention any possibility of a weapon.

Eddi Moreno is set to begin a jury trial on Sept. 8, 2025.

