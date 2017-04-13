Intruder killed in central Las Vegas robbery-home invasion

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at the Arcadia Palms Apartments. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot in what Las Vegas police are calling a robbery-home invasion in central Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the shooting at the Arcadia Palms Apartments, 3655 E. Sahara Ave., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

McGrath said the shooter was the resident and the person killed was the home intruder.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

