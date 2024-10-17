Juvenile dies after west valley shooting, 3 held by police

Police said the juvenile died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Las Vegas police detectives were investigating a shooting that left a juvenile deceased Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. on the 7100 block of Bramble Court near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Three juveniles were detained, police said.

A preliminary report said the shooting may have been accidental.

Lt.. Jason Johansson of the homicide unit was expected to do a briefing later Wednesday.

