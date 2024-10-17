76°F
Juvenile dies after west valley shooting, 3 held by police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 9:30 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2024 - 9:33 pm

Las Vegas police detectives were investigating a shooting that left a juvenile deceased Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred about 7:15 p.m. on the 7100 block of Bramble Court near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle.

Police said the juvenile died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Three juveniles were detained, police said.

A preliminary report said the shooting may have been accidental.

Lt.. Jason Johansson of the homicide unit was expected to do a briefing later Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

