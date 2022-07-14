103°F
Juvenile faces murder charge in east Las Vegas slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022 - 2:29 pm
 
Updated July 14, 2022 - 3:45 pm
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
A juvenile has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in east Las Vegas.

Rodney Saltzman, of Las Vegas, was in a fight with his neighbors around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about them stepping on his property without permission, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

At some point during the quarrel, which happened on the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, a juvenile pulled out a gun and shot Saltzman multiple times, police said.

The juvenile ran off but was arrested nearby and taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with murder.

Saltzman was identified by the coroner’s office Thursday morning. He died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

