Killing at RV park stemmed from dispute over $100 and a bicycle, police say

A fatal stabbing at an east Las Vegas RV park stemmed from a dispute over $100 and a damaged bicycle, according to a newly released arrest report.

Charles Meeks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested Charles Meeks, 55, on a murder charge in the killing of Kevin Dodson, 61, of Las Vegas.

Police said they were called to the RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. There, they found Dodson on the ground outside his mobile home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Dodson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Meeks was covered in blood when he was apprehended at the scene, police said. A witness told police that he had spoken to Dodson previously about Meeks and that Dodson told the witness that he let Meeks stay in his mobile home a month earlier in exchange for $400.

“Charles paid Kevin $400 dollars but was kicked out of the trailer after one day, and Kevin allegedly kept $100 dollars,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police said Meeks confessed to the stabbing when interviewed by detectives. Meeks told police he suspected Dodson had damaged his bicycle and that the two argued about money moments before the stabbing.

Meeks also told detectives that he believed a “hacker” in Indiana was tracking him through his electronic devices and that “the ‘hacker’ tells Kevin about Charles’ current location,” according to the report.

Police said Meeks admitted to pepper-spraying Dodson in the face, then carrying out the attack with a knife.

“Kevin stated he was very sorry and he does not deserve to live,” police wrote in the report.

Meeks was being held without bail on Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center.

