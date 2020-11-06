Knife-wielding attacker fatally shot by roommate in southwest Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a homicide on the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street near West Patrick Lane and the 215 Beltway on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an overnight homicide in southwest Las Vegas.

Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the 6100 block of Scarlet Leaf Street, near West Patrick Lane and Durango Drive just east of the 215 beltway, at 12:50 a.m.

“We received a report that one male was shot and another had been stabbed,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the man who was shot was dead at the scene. The man who was stabbed was taken to University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation showed the men were roommates and that one was using drugs.

“The deceased from what we were told was using drugs and was acting irrational,” Spencer said. “He had grabbed a knife, charged and attacked the roommate. The roommate grabbed a shotgun and shot the man with the knife multiple times.”

Spencer said at this early stage in the investigation police are not planning to arrest the man who was stabbed. Once all facts are gathered the matter will be forwarded to the Clark County district attorney for review to determine if any charges are warranted.

