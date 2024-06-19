Metro detectives investigate homicide in east valley

The scene is in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street.

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

More details are expected later in the evening, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

