87°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Metro detectives investigate homicide in east valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Robert Telles, a former Clark County public administrator accused of fatally stabbing Review-Jo ...
Prosecutors reviewing slain Review-Journal reporter’s devices
A man was shot and died inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at Eastgate Plaza. The Hend ...
Man killed near Henderson Walmart identified
Duo charged in double murder held without bail
Dianelys Fernandez (left) and Guillermo Lastre. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Video shows 2 murder suspects at crime scene, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2024 - 7:22 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2024 - 7:25 pm

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the east Las Vegas Valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The scene is in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street.

More details are expected later in the evening, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said in a text.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
2 bodies found in east Las Vegas home
recommend 2
Man arrested in early Monday fatal shooting in east valley
recommend 3
Man faces murder charge in October killing
recommend 4
1 dead after shooting near Henderson Walmart
recommend 5
Verbal argument turns deadly for two near downtown Las Vegas, police say
recommend 6
Walmart parking lot shooting may have been self-defense, police say