Las Vegas detectives investigating fatal southeast valley shooting

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the southeast valley on Monday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was taken to a hospital and later died.

There was no information available about the suspect who is at large, police said.

The homicide was not blocking traffic on Boulder Highway. Police expected to be investigating for much of the night.

A briefing is planned for 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

