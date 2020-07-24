Las Vegas man charged with murder claimed woman attacked him

A man charged with murder in the death of a woman found at his southwest Las Vegas house last week told officers that she attacked him, according to his arrest report.

Akshaya Kubiak (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was arrested after he called police at 10 a.m. July 16 to report the woman in his home, on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, was unconscious in a bedroom, the report said. Officers found the woman “obviously deceased.”

The woman was later identified as Herleen Dulai, 29. She died of blunt force trauma and strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Kubiak first told police that the two were taking mushrooms and that Dulai had stopped breathing. But when police arrived they found Dulai with a black eye and blood around her head.

“She attacked me, so I attacked her,” he told on-scene officers.

Kubiak is being held without bail and is due in court Friday morning.

