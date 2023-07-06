Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party

The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of Walker Street.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in west Las Vegas early Wednesday while out celebrating July Fourth, police said.

At around 12:35 a.m., a man was found on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Walker Street, near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that the man was outside with a large group celebrating Fourth of July when he was shot. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.