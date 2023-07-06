105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Las Vegas man fatally shot during July Fourth party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2023 - 5:15 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot in west Las Vegas early Wednesday while out celebrating July Fourth, police said.

At around 12:35 a.m., a man was found on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Walker Street, near H Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that the man was outside with a large group celebrating Fourth of July when he was shot. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
‘Stunning’: MSG Sphere launches with July Fourth show — PHOTOS
2
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
16 Fourth of July firework shows to watch across Las Vegas
3
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
Las Vegas has a $200 sandwich, and it’s not on the Strip
4
LETTER: Biden will seek a way around student loan ruling
LETTER: Biden will seek a way around student loan ruling
5
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Newsom is running for president. He just doesn’t want you to know it yet.
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Newsom is running for president. He just doesn’t want you to know it yet.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Man killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
North Las Vegas man found fatally shot
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
Man killed, woman wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in central Las Vegas
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide
Man arrested in connection with North Las Vegas homicide