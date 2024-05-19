1 killed, 2 injured after gunfire erupts at street fight in northwest Las Vegas

Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Police said one person died and two were injured. (Brett Steidler/Review-Journal)

Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fight escalated into a shooting that killed a person and injured two others in the northwest valley Saturday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Gunfire erupted about 4 p.m. in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Drive near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The person killed died at the scene, while two others were hospitalized with injuries not deemed life threatening, Lt. William Giblin wrote in a statement Saturday.

On Sunday, Metro released a statement saying that homicide detectives determined the victims had been approached by several unknown individuals.

“At some point, one of the victims engaged in a physical altercation and a shooting occurred. The suspects fled the area prior to officers arriving,” the release said, while noting the investigation in ongoing.

Police have not publicly identified any arrests or a possible suspect description. The scene is located near a trampoline park and a basketball center.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact police at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

