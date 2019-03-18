Las Vegas man ID’d as fatality in shootout after Bellagio robbery

Las Vegas police respond to an officer-involved shooting at the Bellagio on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by a Metropolitan Police Department officer after an armed robbery at the Bellagio on Friday night.

Michael Charles Cohen, 49, of Las Vegas, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Cohen was shot about 9:45 p.m. Friday outside the Bellagio. Police said Cohen approached a poker cage area and demanded money before he fled and tried to steal a vehicle from the valet area.

As Cohen ran, he fired at least one shot at officers, hitting one in the chest. The officer was spared serious injury by a bulletproof vest, police said.

A second officer, Joaquin Escobar, returned fire and struck Cohen. Escobar has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, police said.

Contact Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.