Las Vegas man ID’d as fatality in shootout after Bellagio robbery

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally shot by a Metropolitan Police Department officer after an armed robbery at the Bellagio on Friday night.
Michael Charles Cohen, 49, of Las Vegas, died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Cohen was shot about 9:45 p.m. Friday outside the Bellagio. Police said Cohen approached a poker cage area and demanded money before he fled and tried to steal a vehicle from the valet area.
As Cohen ran, he fired at least one shot at officers, hitting one in the chest. The officer was spared serious injury by a bulletproof vest, police said.
A second officer, Joaquin Escobar, returned fire and struck Cohen. Escobar has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the shooting, police said.
Contact Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.