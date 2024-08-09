Las Vegas man stabs mother to death in California, shot dead by police

A Las Vegas man who was fatally attacking her mother Thursday in an Irvine, California, apartment was shot and killed by police, according to a news release.

A Las Vegas man was shot and killed by police on Thursday, authorities said, as he stabbed his mother to death in a southern California apartment.

Paul Parvea Montazer, 37, and Parvin Montazer, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Irvine police said they received a call at 2:51 p.m. regarding a man chasing a woman with a knife on Green Tree Lane. Officers quickly arrived and observed the man attacking the woman with a knife.

When the officers tried to intervene, the suspect advanced toward an officer, who then fired. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Officers rendered medical aid to both the stabbing victim and the suspect, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

While detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, they do not believe there are any additional suspects.

