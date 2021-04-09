Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in March shooting

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 3900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police on Thursday arrested a 51-year-old man suspected in a March fatal shooting.

Eric Fleming was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday and has been charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, court and jail records show. He is suspected of shooting and killing 30-year-old Donielle Thompson on March 9 on the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, according to court documents.

Police were called to the scene about 1:25 p.m. March 9 after receiving reports of gunshots, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Thompson was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, and he died at University Medical Center.

Thompson’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

According to court records, Fleming and Thompson had been arguing over a “debt” Thompson owed from a drug sale.

Fleming remained held without bail Friday and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.