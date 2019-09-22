Las Vegas park murder suspects plead not guilty to charges

Four suspects in the August 2018 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man at Craig Ranch Regional Park plead not guilty to murder and robbery charges in District Court last week.

Four suspects, all younger than 20, pleaded not guilty this month to murder and robbery charges in the August 2018 fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in North Las Vegas.

Angel Jaquez, 19; D’Angelo Ford, 19; Yuvey Martinez, 18; and Tomas Ortiz-Medina, 17, all pleaded not guilty on Sept. 12 to charges of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to online court records.

Dylan Dubois of Las Vegas was fatally shot Aug. 30, 2018, at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road.

The North Las Vegas Police Department has said the man was shot about 5:10 p.m. in a parking lot on the east side of the park. He died at University Medical Center.

Few people were in the area at the time of the shooting, and police spokesman Aaron Patty said shortly after the shooting that it didn’t appear to be random.

The four suspects were indicted by a grand jury on Sept. 4, court records show. They are accused of conspiring to commit a robbery together or with “other unidentified co-conspirators,” according to the indictment.

They were suspected of taking vape cartridges, a cellphone and a van from Dubois, the indictment said. The Clark County coroner’s office said Dubois died of a gunshot wound to the chest, but the indictment did not indicate which suspect may have pulled the trigger.

The three men remained in the Clark County Detention Center without bail on Saturday night, but 17-year-old Ortiz-Medina was not listed in jail records.

Court records show that the first arrest in connection with Dubois’ killing came in November, when Martinez was arrested. Ford, who was arrested in October 2018 with an unrelated burglary charge, was also charged in November in connection with the fatal shooting.

A month later, Ortiz-Medina was arrested. An arrest warrant for Jaquez in the case wasn’t issued until August, after he was freed from jail after pleading no contest to an unrelated misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, court records show.

Further information about the suspects’ arrests in connection with the killing wasn’t immediately available. During a court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors indicated they would not seek the death penalty in the case, court records show.

A status check in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.