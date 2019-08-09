Las Vegas police arrest 19-year-old suspect in double homicide

Chance Underwood faces two counts of open murder in the Aug. 3 shooting deaths of Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19, in the northwest valley.

Chance Underwood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday night by Las Vegas police in connection with a double homicide last week in the northwest valley.

Chance Underwood faces two counts of open murder in connection with the Aug. 3 shooting deaths of Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19.

Las Vegas police have said the shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 3 on the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way. Bailey died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head, while Deborski was killed by a gunshot wound to his head, according to the coroner’s office. Both men’s deaths were ruled homicides.

