Las Vegas police find 2 dead in northwest valley home

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday night in the far northwest valley.

Officers were called about 8:50 p.m. to the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, after a report of gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said.

When police arrived, they found two people dead in the home.

Further information was not immediately available.

