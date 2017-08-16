ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect in student’s death

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 6:42 am
 

Las Vegas police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old nursing student earlier this month.

Just after midnight on Aug. 9, Gabriel George Valenzuela pulled into the driveway at his central valley home in the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive. He checked the mail before getting into a confrontation with four young men, police said.

He was shot at least three times and died at the hospital. Police said there were possibly two shooters involved.

Davontae Wheeler, 22, was booked Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center on one murder charge and several robbery charges, jail records show.

Police arrested the first suspect, 18-year-old De’Mario Lofton-Robinson, two days after the shooting. He faces similar charges.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

