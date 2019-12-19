Las Vegas police arrest man in connection with homicide cold case

Toby Wilcox, 41, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday in connection with a man’s death from 1997, Las Vegas police said.

Toby Wilcox (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 41-year-old man suspected of beating another 23 years ago, causing severe injuries that later resulted in the other man’s death, was taken into Las Vegas police custody this week.

About 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 28, 1996, Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call about a man found beaten behind a business on the 2100 block of Western Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. On Sunday, more than 23 years after the beating causing the injuries leading to the man’s death, police booked a suspect into the Clark County Detention Center.

Toby Wilcox, 41, was identified as a suspect in the man’s death through fingerprints found at the scene, Metro said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The man who was taken to University Medical Center with severe injuries, from which he died on July 27, 1997, police said.

Homicide detectives determined the man was beaten with a “blunt object” during a fight, Metro said. Police did not identify the man in Wednesday’s statement.

Although Wilcox was booked into the jail Sunday, prosecutors charged him with murder with a deadly weapon on June 21, 2016, and an arrest warrant was issued two days later, court records show. It was unclear on Wednesday how Wilcox was taken into Las Vegas police custody on Sunday.

Court records also show that on Nov. 13, a “confidential document” was filed regarding “interstate agreement on detainers.”

Jail records identify Wilcox as “Toby D Wilcox,” and Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a Toby David Wilcox had been arrested in Clark County in March 2004 in connection with a fugitive felony charge. The records did not indicate what happened following a hearing in the case on March 12, 2004, the day after Wilcox was arrested.

Wilcox is due to appear in court in the murder case on Thursday morning. He is being held without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.