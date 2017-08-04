Las Vegas police arrest security guard in man’s shooting death

Las Vegas police have arrested a 19-year-old security guard in a fatal shooting Thursday night at an east valley apartment complex.

Malik Kendrick (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 19-year-old security guard in a fatal shooting Thursday night at an east valley apartment complex.

Malik Kenrick is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at 6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd. just after 5:15 p.m Thursday.

A man believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 died at the scene. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the wrist area and was taken to University Medical Center.

The shooting occurred in the swimming pool area of the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjorunal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

6800 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas NV