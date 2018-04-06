Las Vegas police arrest suspect in January shooting death

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal narcotics-related shooting of Martell Williams in January.

Christopher Parra (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Christopher Parra is facing one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, jail records show.

Williams, 25, was gunned down Jan. 31 during what police believe was an attempted drug deal at The Enclaves apartments, 8455 W. Sahara Ave., near South Durango Drive.

Police said Williams arrived at the complex with a friend, who waited in the car, while the drug deal took place near a complex pool.

“Then something went wrong,” said then-homicide Lt. Dan McGrath of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Williams’ friend heard a single gunshot and found his friend suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said his friend attempted CPR and called 911, but Williams died at the scene.

Parra is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

