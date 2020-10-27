Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of fatally shooting neighbor

Toalian Banks, 34, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Toalian Banks (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor Saturday night following a dispute in the central valley.

Toalian Banks, 34, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department. Clark County Detention Center records show she is being held without bail on a parole violation. It was not immediately clear what other charges she faces.

Police said the two had an ongoing dispute over a barking dog at an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Marlin Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and Eastern Avenue.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the victim as Marcus Dumpson, 31. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and vascular injury, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police believe Dumpson’s girlfriend walked through a courtyard after arriving home from work around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, when Banks started pushing her. Several people intervened, and Banks pepper-sprayed everyone, police said.

“Banks then pulled out a handgun and fired one round striking the victim who was trying to break up the fight,” police said.

She then fled the area in her vehicle, leaving behind her two children, according to police. They are now with Clark County Child Protective Services.

