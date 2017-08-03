Las Vegas police ask for help in burned body case — VIDEO

Las Vegas police released surveillance video Thursday of vehicles involved in a June 22 homicide as investigators continued to search for suspects.

Sean Bryan was found dead inside a burning vehicle on June 22 in northwest Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Crime scene personnel and detectives investigate a burned car that contained a body in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, June 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police released surveillance video Thursday of vehicles involved in a June 22 homicide as investigators continued to search for suspects.

Sean Patrick Bryan, 40, was found dead June 22 inside a burning vehicle in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Surveillance video shows Bryan’s silver Volkswagen Jetta arrive in the neighborhood followed by a dark-colored SUV. The SUV briefly pulls up behind the sedan, which then bursts into flames as the SUV pulls away.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Bryan was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives determined that Bryan’s death was linked to a robbery at the Five Star Tavern, 2425 N. Rainbow Blvd., which was reported about 20 minutes before Bryan’s burning sedan was found.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the SUV and its occupants. Detectives are urging anyone with information on the vehicle, Bryan or the robbery at the Five Star Tavern to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

