Coroner IDs burned body found in car in Las Vegas

A body found in a burned car last month belonged to a Las Vegas man, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Crime scene personnel and detectives investigate a burned car that contained a body in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, June 21, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car early Thursday morning, June 22, 2017, at the intersection of Chandler Mews and Castor Tree Way in northwest Las Vegas. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The body belonged to 40-year-old Sean P. Bryan, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Bryan’s body was found early June 22 on the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way. Police said the car may have been intentionally set on fire.

A nearby robbery that morning may be related to the potential homicide. The car fleeing the scene of the robbery on the 2200 block of North Rainbow Boulevard matched the description of the burning car.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Rodriguez said Wednesday that no arrests have been made but that Metro’s homicide section is investigating.

Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

