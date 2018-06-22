Las Vegas police ask for help to solve fatal party shooting

Raheem Rice ’s homicide case remained unsolved Friday, nearly three weeks after he was gunned down outside a house party in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Raheem Rice was killed and a teen injured in a drive-by shooting near Novelty Street and Spring Blush Avenue in western Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raheem Rice’s homicide case remained unsolved Friday, nearly three weeks after he was gunned down outside a house party in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

“Raheem was an innocent person who died just attending a house party,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a video released Thursday by the Metropolitan Police Department. “Anybody who was attending that party could have been the victim that day.”

Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 3, a gunman in a black vehicle fired at a group of people on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, near Spring Blush Avenue.

UNSOLVED MURDER!#LVMPD Homicide Detectives need the tip that will help solve the June 3rd drive-by shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Raheem Rice.

Your tip submitted to @CrimeStoppersNV could be eligible for a CASH REWARD! pic.twitter.com/X8F0dA31yA — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 21, 2018

Rice and a 17-year-old boy were found on the corner suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to University Medical Center, where Rice died.

In a GoFundMe campaign created to assist with funeral costs, family and friends described Rice as a vibrant, kind and loving man who dedicated his life to helping others. He was a senior at UNLV studying kinesiology, “so he could help ease the pain of others,” the GoFundMe said.

According to his public obituary, Rice was born in Oahu, Hawaii, but grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. He moved to Las Vegas in 2013 to attend UNLV, and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Rice is survived by his mother, Desiree Fahey-Rice; father, Eric; sister, Raquel; brother, Eric Rice Jr.; and his grandparents.

“I need your help to solve this case,” Spencer said in the video. “That one tip that could be given to Crime Stoppers may be all the information we need that can give a break in this case to give justice to Raheem.”

Metro asks that anyone who may have been in the area during the shooting to contact its homicide section at 702-828-3521, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Anyone with surveillance video in the neighborhood is also asked to contact Metro.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

6100 block of Novelty Street, las vegas, nv