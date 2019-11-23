Las Vegas police find body after reported shooting in east valley

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a report of a shooting Friday night lead officers to find a person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead following report of a shooting Friday night in the east valley.

Officers received report of a shooting before 9 p.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ken Nogle said. When police arrived they found a person dead from “unknown injuries,” he said.

Flamingo was closed in both directions Friday night from the highway to Hazelcrest Drive.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.