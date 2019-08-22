Las Vegas police fired 6 shots to end standoff at Laughlin casino

All six shots fired by SWAT officers at an attempted robbery suspect who pointed a weapon at police following an hourslong standoff struck the suspect, police said Thursday.

An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Aquarius Casino in Laughlin on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Las Vegas police responded. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police guard the perimeter of Aquarius Casino in Laughlin after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead early Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Police said the man had attempted to rob the casino’s cashier cage overnight. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SWAT officers fired a total of six rounds Monday morning when they fatally wounded an attempted robbery suspect who pointed a weapon at officers following an hourslong standoff in a Laughlin casino parking lot.

All six rounds struck the suspect, 69-year-old Michael Todd Lopez, who was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the Aquarius hotel-casino, according to Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly.

Footage from body cameras, the SWAT unit’s tactical vehicles and casino surveillance were released Thursday morning at a news conference at Metro’s headquarters.

Metro has said Lopez, a resident of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was shot about 7:30 a.m. Monday following the standoff in the parking lot of the Aquarius hotel-casino. Lopez had allegedly placed his weapon on the counter of the cashier’s cage inside the casino and demanded money about six hours earlier. It was his second failed robbery attempt in Laughlin that morning, according to Capt. Nichole Splinter.

The Aquarius is less than a mile from Metro’s substation in Laughlin, an unincorporated Clark County town about 75 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Lopez became nervous after seeing an Aquarius security guard and walked away. Outside the casino, on the way to his car, Lopez shot at another guard who confronted him, but missed.

When he reached his car, Metro officers surrounded him. For the next six hours, Lopez refused police commands to exit the car until he abruptly emerged with his weapon drawn and ran toward officers, prompting officers Cory Mikkelson and John Susich to open fire.

It’s unclear if Lopez fired a round at officers, none of whom was injured.

Mikkelson, 52, joined Metro in August 1994; Susich, 42, joined in March 2006. Both officers, who are assigned to the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics bureau, have been paced on paid leave pending Metro’s investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.