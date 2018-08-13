Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting during stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department held a news briefing on Monday about an incident last week where a police officer shot and killed a man found stabbing a woman outside a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near an apartment complex in the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman was to provide additional details on the deadly encounter.

Officers received multiple reports that a man had pinned a woman to the ground and was stabbing her at the complex on the 5300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Wednesday night, police said. Police Sgt. Daniella Cino responded to the call and saw the man, later identified as 30-year-old William Fuller, attacking the woman.

Fuller stood up and charged Cino while holding a knife after she ordered him to drop it several times, police said. Chino fired two shots, hitting Fuller both times.

Fuller was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

This officer-involved shooting is one of six that have occurred across the Las Vegas Valley since Aug. 4.

