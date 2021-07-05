Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley

A man was pronounced dead in a residential area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street after officers responded to a shooting call, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday in the northeast valley.

Officers were called about 2:40 p.m. to a shooting in a residential area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

On the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.