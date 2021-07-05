109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2021 - 3:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Monday in the northeast valley.

Officers were called about 2:40 p.m. to a shooting in a residential area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

On the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. Homicide detectives continue to investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man killed once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks
Las Vegas Strip celebrates 4th of July with fireworks
2
30 highest-paying jobs in Las Vegas for high school graduates
30 highest-paying jobs in Las Vegas for high school graduates
3
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
4
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
5
2 dead, 7 wounded after shooting in North Las Vegas
2 dead, 7 wounded after shooting in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST