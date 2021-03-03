Las Vegas police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Las Vegas police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the southwest valley.

Investigators believe a man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a news briefing at the scene in a new housing development.

Police were called about 7:40 a.m. to the 9200 block of S. Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache road.

Spencer said the couple’s 16-year-old son found the bodies and called 911. Both the man and woman were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

No additional information was immediately available.

People believed to be family members arrived at the scene before the briefing and were seen speaking with officers. One woman collapsed on the ground after hearing the news.

