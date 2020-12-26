37°F
Las Vegas police investigating deadly Christmas night shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 12:00 am
 
Updated December 26, 2020 - 1:17 am
Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday night homicide on the 5000 block of Jeffreys Street near off Tropicana Avenue. (Sabrina Schnur / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated a deadly shooting Friday night outside an apartment complex near McCarran International Airport.

Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. to the Reno Villas apartments, 5055 Jeffreys Street, near South Eastern and East Reno avenues, after ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Multiple neighbors called police to report the shooting as well and when officers arrived they found a man in his 30s in the breezeway between apartments suffering from one gunshot wound, Spencer said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital trauma center where he died.

“Right now we have no witnesses,” Spencer said around 1 a.m. Saturday.”We’re in the process of canvassing the complex for survelliance video and anybody who has any information.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

