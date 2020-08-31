Las Vegas police investigating weekend double homicide near UNLV

Four people were shot late Saturday while walking in an alley north of UNLV and two of them died. The Clark County coroner’s office identified one as Anthony Mitchell, 24.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a double homicide over the weekend in which two people were fatally shot while walking in an alley north of UNLV.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting on the 700 block of East Twain Avenue about 11:23 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Officers found four victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced one man dead at the scene. Three were transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where another man died, according to the release.

The victims were walking through an alley toward a convenience store when they were approached by three unidentified males, one of whom opened fire and struck all four, it said.

After the shooting, the suspects fled on foot. There are no suspect descriptions and the motive is unknown, according to the release.

One of the victims was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Anthony Mitchell, 24. There was no city listed for his residence. Mitchell died in the alleyway, according to the coroner’s office.

Information on the second victim was pending Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.