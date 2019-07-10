Las Vegas police look for 2 persons of interest in fatal shooting

The men are seen in surveillance footage from a northwest condominium complex where Michael Rakem Menephee was shot and killed on July 3.

Las Vegas police have released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting last week at a northwest condominium complex.

The victim, 20-year-old Michael Rakem Menephee, was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday at University Medical Center, where he had been hospitalized since the July 3 shooting at the Desert Shores Villas complex, 3151 N. Soaring Gulls Drive.

Homicide detectives say that Menephee was shot shortly after answering the front door, although a motive has not been determined.

The surveillance footage released Wednesday showed two men both believed to be in their late teens to early 20s. The first, who has a slim build, was wearing a black do-rag, multicolored shirt and dark pants. The second man has a medium build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and carried a red backpack, police said.

Police believe they may have fled in a 2008 white Ford Focus.

Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.

