Las Vegas police say shooting death was drug robbery gone bad

A man killed Wednesday night in the central Las Vegas Valley appeared to have been shot during a drug deal that turned into a robbery, police said Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 6200 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Jones Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives believe the man arrived at the apartment complex to “conduct a narcotics transaction.” As he was walking toward the complex’s breezeway, two people wearing masks attempted to rob him, Metro said Thursday.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun, and a “struggle ensued between the armed individual and the victim,” police said. During the struggle, the suspect shot multiple times, hitting the man and the other suspect, they said.

The suspect who was shot was identified by police as 30-year-old Jarreese Ford.

Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, and Ford was dropped off later at Spring Valley Hospital. It was unclear Thursday if police had identified the suspected shooter.

Ford was transferred to University Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition Thursday, Metro said.

The other man who was shot was taken to UMC, where he died, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

