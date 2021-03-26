Las Vegas police seek help to ID shooter in gas station killing

Las Vegas police on Friday asked the public’s help identifying the shooter who killed 24-year-old Kashif Brown on Monday.

Kashif Brown, top right, is pictured with his wife, Jenifer, and their three children. Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter who killed 24-year-old Kashif Brown on Monday. (Courtesy Kyran Savage)

Kashif Brown is pictured with his wife, Jenifer. (Courtesy Kyran Savage)

Las Vegas police on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying the shooter who killed 24-year-old Kashif Brown on Monday during what his family said was a random robbery at a central valley convenience store.

About 3:40 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the Circle K convenience store at Valley View and Alta boulevards to find Brown lying near a fuel pump, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

Police believe Brown arrived at the gas station and began pumping gas into his car. He then went inside the store to purchase some items and was approached by another man when he was walking back to his vehicle.

The unknown man then shot and killed him, police said.

Brown’s sister, Kyran Savage, told the Review-Journal that her brother dreamed of starting his own business to support his family. Brown was a graduate of Desert Rose High School, and worked long hours at a landscaping job to support his wife, Jenifer, and their three daughters.

“He was all about family,” Savage said. “That’s pretty much all we do, is hand out with family.”

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

