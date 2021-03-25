Man killed in random shooting in Las Vegas ‘was all about family’

Kashif Brown, 24, killed in a random robbery at a central valley convenience store, hoped to to start his own business one day to assure his family’s future, his sister said.

Kashif Brown, top right, is pictured with his wife, Jenifer, and their three children. (Courtesy Kyran Savage)

Kashif Brown is pictured with his wife, Jenifer. (Courtesy Kyran Savage)

A Las Vegas man shot to death Monday in a random robbery at a central valley convenience store hoped to to start his own business one day to help assure his family’s future, his sister said.

“He was all about family,” Kyran Savage, 30, of Las Vegas said of her late brother, Kashif Brown, 24. “That’s pretty much all we do, is hang out with family.”

Police said Brown, a husband and father of three young daughters, stopped at the Circle K convenience store at Valley View and Alta boulevards around 3:15 a.m. to get gas on his way to his landscaping job. The graduate of Desert Rose High School in North Las Vegas worked long hours at the job to help support his wife, Jenifer, and their three daughters, his family said.

Police said as Brown pumped gas, a stranger approached and shot him to death.

“Kashif is believed to be the victim of a robbery attempt,” said Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer in a text to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday morning.

Police were actively working to identify suspects in the case, Spencer said. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning. Brown’s sister said police told her family they are investigating whether the killing is connected to a crime at another convenience store in the area around the same time.

“The detectives got back to us and let us know it was a random act of a violence,” Savage said. “My brother just went to go get gas for work in the morning, bought some gum, was pumping some gas, and he was attacked by some guy.”

Brown’s family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for burial expenses and to help support his children, Kassandra, 5, Katalinna, 4, and Koralline, 3, along with his wife.

“He is also survived by his loving relatives, who were all deeply devastated by the tragic loss of his young life,” the family said in the post.

Brown’s loved ones are devastated, Savage said. They wrote on the GoFundMe page that “Kashif was a wonderful and full of life person.”

“Kashif’s daughters and wife were his purpose,” the family said. “He was a truly amazing father that loved and was loved dearly by his family. He was a fun and caring uncle, a wonderful nephew and cousin, as well as an incredible friend. He was strong, cared deeply for his loved ones. He was a wonderful son to his mother Maria; who worst of all has to bury her first-born son.”

“He was basically just starting out,” Savage said. “Whatever you needed he was going to be there for you.”

Anyone with information on the crime can call Las Vegas police homicide at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit tips at CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.