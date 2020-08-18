Las Vegas police, victim’s family seek answers in unsolved homicide

“He was a great brother, a great father, a kind and loving person who wouldn’t hurt anyone,” the victim’s older sister Nisha Taylor said. “That’s why I don’t understand why.”

The Metropolitan Police Department held an event Tuesday to aid in the investigation of an unsolved homicide from May.

Capt. Carlos Hank and homicide Sgt. Michael Fletcher met with a dozen relatives of 35-year-old Herman King Jr., who was killed on May 20. King was fatally shot at the Villa Capri Apartments, 2801 J St.

The family members pleaded through sobs for the shooter to surrender so they could get closure by knowing what happened to their loved one.

“He was a great brother, a great father, a kind and loving person who wouldn’t hurt anyone,” King’s older sister Nisha Taylor said. “That’s why I don’t understand why.”

Another of King’s older sisters, Hermanda Taylor, said she doesn’t understand how her brother ended up shot.

“He would have given y’all everything he had and more,” she said. “So please, anyone who knows anything, please come forward, because this family has been torn apart.”

Those with information may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

