Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street performer remembered for love of music

David Cary was stabbed Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at a bus stop near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. (Vanessa Cary)

A construction contractor who thrived off performing for Las Vegas tourists was stabbed to death last month, his daughter told the Review-Journal on Wednesday.

David Cary, 63, was trying to convince his daughter to move to Las Vegas. He was hoping she would leave her personal problems in Southern California behind and they could split rent on an apartment.

On Jan. 15, five days after he called to tell her the plan, Cary was stabbed at a bus stop near South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway. His daughter, Vanessa Cary, said the knife hit a main artery, and her father died at the scene.

“I was devastated,” she said. “I was planning on coming out, and I talked to him not long ago about it. It hurts. He didn’t deserve that.”

Police told Vanessa Cary, 35, that they have identified a suspect, who she called a “young guy that started messing with people.” No arrests were made in the killing as of Friday, but Cary stayed optimistic.

“God is good,” she said. “I know he’s going to get caught and we’re going to get justice. You can try and run and hide, but you’re going to get caught eventually. Whenever he’s arrested, I’ll feel so much better.”

Police said at the time that the suspect was in his 30s, and ran off wearing dark pants and a red sweatshirt.

David Cary had 10 children, ranging in age from 42 to 29, but he lived alone in Las Vegas after his wife died of lung cancer in 2019. His solitary life meant no family members were told about his death until two days later.

Cary remembered her dad for his love of music. The rapper made his own speakers and performed nightly in a full suit and top hat on Fremont Street and the Strip.

“He made a comment not too long ago,” she said. “He goes on the Strip to perform for tips, but people don’t tip him because of the way he dresses. He loves his suits and hats. He didn’t look like he needed the tips.”

Now, Cary is trying to explain to her 7-year-old and 3-year-old children why their grandfather isn’t bringing them basketballs or making sarcastic Facebook posts anymore.

“I never judged him,” she said. “I tried to have a relationship with my dad no matter what … He just wanted to be there for me.”

