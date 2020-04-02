Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night

From 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., The Linq Hotel and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas “will go blue for our fallen brother, Sgt. Jenkins,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said in an email Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins. The 47-year-old man was fatally shot on March 27, 2020, while checking on a motorist pulled over on a highway near Ely. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The procession for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins, 47, who was shot and killed while he stopped to help a motorist on Friday morning in a remote part of the state north of Ely, makes its way to Ely from the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip.

From 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., The Linq Hotel and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas “will go blue for our fallen brother, Sgt. Jenkins,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said in an email Thursday.

Buratczuk said it’s also possible that Jenkins’ picture will appear on some marquees along Las Vegas Boulevard.

“Lighting the Linq and Eiffel Tower was made possible by the fine folks and community partners at Caesars Entertainment,” Buratczuk said.

Jenkins was shot Friday morning while attempting to check on a motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, in White Pine County.

The man accused of killing Jenkins, John Dabritz, of White Pine County, is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.

