Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night
From 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., The Linq Hotel and the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas “will go blue for our fallen brother, Sgt. Jenkins,” trooper Jason Buratczuk said in an email Thursday.
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip.
Buratczuk said it’s also possible that Jenkins’ picture will appear on some marquees along Las Vegas Boulevard.
“Lighting the Linq and Eiffel Tower was made possible by the fine folks and community partners at Caesars Entertainment,” Buratczuk said.
Jenkins was shot Friday morning while attempting to check on a motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, in White Pine County.
The man accused of killing Jenkins, John Dabritz, of White Pine County, is charged with murder, third-degree arson, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and grand larceny of a firearm.
