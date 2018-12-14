Las Vegas teen to be tried as adult in fatal shooting of father

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult in a shooting that left his father dead and his mother wounded inside the family’s west Las Vegas home, the Review-Journal has learned.

Noah Spielmann (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate at the scene of a shooting in a home near Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warren and Michele Spielmann (Facebook/Warren Spielmann)

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult in a shooting that left his father dead and his mother wounded inside the family’s west Las Vegas home, the Review-Journal has learned.

Neither the teen’s name nor his charges from the May shooting had been available to the public before Friday.

Jail and court records show that Noah Spielmann was transferred Monday to the Clark County Detention Center on felony charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm — all with a deadly weapon.

On the morning of May 24, police say Noah Spielmann allegedly shot his father, 53-year-old Warren Spielmann, in the head, leaving him dead inside the garage of their home on the 9900 block of Barrier Reef Drive. Spielmann then went inside and allegedly shot his mother, Michele Spielmann, who returned fire with another gun, police said.

It was the last day of the 2016-17 school year for Clark County School District students. A district spokesman said then that he could neither confirm nor deny that a student named Noah Spielmann was enrolled in school.

After the alleged shootout with his mother, Noah Spielmann jumped a wall and fled the scene, but was found shortly thereafter about a quarter-mile from the home when a doctor who was passing by the area saw the wounded teen and gave him medical attention.

Noah Spielmann and his mother, who is in her late 40s, were hospitalized. Michele Spielmann’s condition was not known Friday, but at the time police said she was expected to survive her injuries.

Neighbors of the Spielmann family have said the parents lived in the house with Noah Spielmann and their other son.

A motive for the shooting remained unclear Friday. Spielmann’s arrest report has not yet been released.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning, records show.

Warren Spielmann’s death was the 84th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 70th homicide investigated by Las Vegas police, according to Review-Journal records.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

9900 Barrier Reef Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117